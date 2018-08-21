You Think The Smoke Is Bad Here? Not Even Close

Drier, But SmokySkies Return Hey! We finally got some rain in the Twin Cities! While it didn't pan out to be a whole lot for some folks, it was nice to see billowing blobs of orange and red dancing on the Doppler radar on Monday. Drier skies return Tuesday through Thursday, but smoke from distant wildfires in Canada and the Western US will create more colorful sunrises and sunsets over the c ____________________________________________________________________________ Smoky Skies in North America Distant wildfires continue to burn across Canada and the Western US, which is causing smoky skies and poor air quality closer to home. NOAA's HRRR-SMOKE model suggests fairly thick smoke conditions over the Upper Midwest early Tuesday morning. The more intense reds across the Western half of the country suggests where smoky skies will be the worst. _____________________________________________________________________________ Seasonal Allergies Running High Yep - it's that time of the year again for seasonal allergy sufferers to start loading up on the allergy meds. According to Pollen.com, pollen levels across the state have been running at high to medium-high levels and will continue through the week ahead. Thanks to Monday's rain, pollen levels were fairly low, but itchy/sneezy weather returns again through the rest of the week as pollen levels reach high levels once again. See more from Pollen.com HERE: ______________________________________________________________________________ Cicadas - Nature's Thermometers? If you've been outside lately, chances are you've been hearing constant buzzing sounds coming from trees near you. The noises you've been hearing have been coming from bugs called cicadas, which are typically heard in late July and August! These dog-day cicadas are also surrounded by folklore, which states that when you hear the first buzz of a summer cicada, there's only 6 weeks until frost! Here's a neat link about cicadas from Today's Island HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ Canning & Preserving Time! My garden has been producing at high volumes over the last several weeks, which is a very rewarding feeling after all the hard work over the last several months taking care of baby veggie plants since earlier this spring. Other than a few items, I had enough to can my annual and traditional Ball Zesty Salsa, which turns out wonderful every year! I ended up with 11 pints the first go around and am hoping to get another round in when I find time. Farmers Markets Near Me If you're interested in canning and preserving, but don't have access to a bountiful garden, you certainly can get wonderful produce from farmers markets near you! Minnesota Grown has a wonderful website to find your local farmers market (by city) and what days they run! See more from Minnesota Grown HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ Nordic Waffel, Rainbow Cloud Roll, UpNorth Pasty Puff, Oh My! Those are just a few of the new food items at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year. My mouth is already watering... I can't wait. BURP! Yes, the fair starts this Thursday - Uffda. See a the full list of new foods and vendors HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota Dry weather across parts of the state have been helped to bring abnormally dry conditions back to 41% of the state, which is up from the 18% last week. Note that much of the metro is considered to be abnormally dry now, while 7% of the state is now under a Moderate drought. ________________________________________________________________________ High Temps Tuesday High temps on Tuesday will still be a little cooler than average across much of the state with readings only warming into the 70s. This will feel a little more like September, but at least the sun will be out. Weather Outlook Monday's rain maker will continue to slowly slide east on Tuesday, which will allow drier weather to filter in throughout the day. Wednesday and Thursday look like fairly nice days, but another system will approach by the end of the week bringing with it another chance for soaking rains for some. I helped plan a golf tournament, which is scheduled for this Friday and it'll inevitablly be the wettest day of the month... it never fails! Rainfall Potential Through Friday According to the latest GFS forecast through Friday, rainfall tallies could be fairly heavy with another round of rain that is expected to move in on Friday. The good news is that if you have outdoor plans Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, the weather will be dry. _________________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook The extended forecast through the end of August and into the first few days of Sepetember suggests our lastest cool snap continuing through the next few days, but it looks like the weekend could really heat up again! The GEFS forecast (top image) seems a little warmer than the ECMWF (bottom image) as highs could approach the 90s early next week. _________________________________________________________________________ You Think The Smoke Is Bad Here? Not Even Close

By Paul Douglas We're going to need a new lexicon to describe weather-on-steroids. A few weeks back we talked about the EF-3 strength "fire tornado" sparked by a massive blaze outside Redding, California. I just returned from Seattle, visiting my oldest son and his wife. Friday was postcard-perfect, standing near the tree-line near Mount Rainier. But by the time I left SeaTac Monday morning the sky in Seattle looked like Beijing on a bad day. Surrounded by wildfires with an inversion (warm stable air aloft trapping pollutants near the ground), Washington State is experiencing the worst air quality on record. One local weather expert referred to it as a "smoke storm". That's a new one. And Minnesota is just getting a taste. A north breeze dries us out today with comfortable sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, the first day of the Minnesota State Fair. ECMWF guidance brings T-storms into the state Friday, with Sunday probably the nicer day to stroll the fairgrounds. If you like it hot, you'll love Monday & Tuesday with highs near 90. Midweek storms give way to a cooling trend late next week.

_____________________________________________ Extended Forecast TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. Winds: N 10-15. High: 76. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: WNW 5-10. Low: 57 WEDNESDAY: More sun. Quite pleasant. Winds: W 8-13. High: 79. THURSDAY: Nice way to start the Fair. Warm sun. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 81. FRIDAY: Showers and T-storms likely. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 74. SATURDAY: Sunnier and warmer. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 84. SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Slight dip in humidy. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 67. High: 83. MONDAY: Sweat on a stick. Hot sunshine . Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 90.

August 21st 1918: Minnesota's third deadliest tornado strikes Tyler and destroys the downtown area, leaving 36 dead. 1886: High winds hit Northfield with winds blowing at 60 mph for 20 minutes. Peak gusts up to 75-80 mph are recorded. 1883: The 4th deadliest tornado in Minnesota history hits Rochester. The tornado kills 31 residents and injures 100 more. Appalled by the lack of medical care received by the tornado's victims, Mother Alfred Moes, founder of the Sisters of St. Francis, proposes to build and staff a hospital if Dr. W.W. Mayo will provide medical care. St. Marys Hospital opens in 1889 with 27 beds and eventually grows into the Mayo Clinic.

August 21st Average High: 80F (Record: 98F set in 1947)

Average Low: 61F (Record: 44F set in 2004) Record Rainfall: 3.64" set in 1924

Record Snowfall: NONE

August 21st Sunrise: 6:22am

Sunset: 8:09pm Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 47 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 52 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 1 hour and 50 Minutes

4.0 Day Since First Quarter _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: _____________________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Outlook According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ernesto in the Northcentral Atlantic is no longer and the rest of the basin remains quiet... for now. Keep in mind that the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is typically around the 2nd week of September and specifically September 10th. _______________________________________________________________________________ Hurricane LANE According to NOAAs NHC, Hurricane LANE became a major hurricane over the weekend and as of AM Saturday it was a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140mph! As of AM Monday, Lane was still a major category 3 hurricane with winds of 125mph. Tracking LANE The good news is that LANE is still tracking south of the Hawaiian Islands, however, the extended forecast is starting to show signs of a northerly turn. Keep your eyes on this storm as we head through the end of the week/weekend ahead. It could get a little more interesting. ____________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop during the end of August. Note that in the Atlantic, we really start to see things heat up with many waves developing west of Africa, in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and along the East Coast of the US. _________________________________________________________________________ Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season



According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!

_____________________________________________________________________________ 2018 Lightning Fatalities - FIFTEEN

Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 15 people have died from lightning; 12 have been males and only 3 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 232 males have died, while only 64 females have died. See Lightning Safety Tips From NOAA HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 704 (through August 5th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but close to what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,100 tornadoes.

Average Tornadoes in August By State

Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of August by state. Florida sees the most with 7, while Minnesota averages 5 tornadoes. During the dog days of Summer, the tornado count typically fades across the nation.

3-7 Day Hazard Forecast

1.) Severe weather over the north-central Plains, Thu, Aug 23.

2.) Heavy rain over the Upper Mississippi Valley, Sat-Sun, Aug 25-26.

3.) Heavy downpours over the Hawaiian Islands, Thu-Fri, Aug 23-24.

4.) Heavy rain for southwestern mainland Alaska, Thu, Aug 23, and again Sat-Sun, Aug 25-26.

5.) Periods of heavy rain for central and eastern Interior Alaska, Thu-Sun, Aug 23-26.

6.) Tropical storm force winds, large ocean swells, dangerous surf and rip currents for the Hawaiian Islands, Thu-Fri, Aug 23-24.

7.) Flooding possible in the Midwest.

8.) Slight risk of excessive heat for portions of the Plains, Midwest, and Ohio Valley, Tue-Thu, Aug 28-30.

9.) Severe drought for parts of the Middle to Lower Mississippi Valley, Great Plains, and western U.S., and the Big Island of Hawaii.

Temperature Anomaly on Monday

The temperature anomaly across North America on Monday showed temperatures well above average across the Western US and across Canada. Meanwhile, the central part of the country and the Plains were a little cooler than average thanks to showers and thunderstorms.

Temperature Trend

Here's the temperature anomaly as we head through the 3rd weekend of August. Note that it'll initially be a cooler than average across much of the Central US, but this will slowly shift east through the rest of the week. Meanwhile, much warmer than average temperatures will continue along the Western US and Western Canada.

Weather Outlook Ahead

The weather loop below shows a storm system sliding through the eastern half of the nation over the next couple of days with spotty severe weather and locally heavy rain. Meanwhile, monsoon storms will continue in the Southwest.

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of heavy rain across much of the half of the nation with heavier pockets of rain possible in the Midwest/Great Lakes and also in the Southeast and Southwest. Some spots could see several inches of rain with isolated flood concerns, while most folks in the Western US will remain dry.



US Drought Outlook

Here is the national drought map from August 14th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that several locations in the Central and Southern US have had some fairly good rains over the recent days/week, so some improvement is being seen there. Also, the Monsoon season continues in the Southwest, so some locations should (hopefully) continue to see improvement there.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, August 27th - September 2nd will be warmer than average across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, while the Pacific Northwest could be cooler than average.

