Al’s Breakfast
The thin, tender, hot-off-the-griddle pancakes at this elbow-to-elbow Dinkytown counter are as much of a U of M fixture as Goldy Gopher himself. Choose buttermilk or whole-wheat versions, served naked or with sweet corn, blackberries or the classic Al’s marriage of walnuts and wild Maine blueberries. Go ahead and splurge (85 cents or $1.25, two sizes) for the real Minnesota-made maple syrup. While you’re at it, order the hash browns ($2.50). You won’t regret it. $1.80 to $7.95.
413 SE. 14th St., Mpls., 612-331-9991, alsbreakfastmpls.com
Barnes & Noble Kitchen
Pancakes, at a bookstore? Yep. At this stylish Galleria newcomer, a stack of golden pancakes, their heft deflated by ricotta and welcome pops of lemon, are available daily until noon. There’s maple syrup, of course, but other finishing touches include a lavish dollop of sweetened whipped cream and a jumble of fresh berries. $11.
3230 Galleria, Edina, 952-929-4366, barnesandnoblekitchen.com
Blackbird
Fans of Swedish pancakes — those small, delicate beauties that hover somewhere in the middle on the crêpe/pancake continuum — have a refuge in this south Minneapolis charmer, at both weekday breakfast and weekend brunch. Love the blueberry-cranberry compote, a less-sweet alternative to maple syrup. Oh, and ricotta stands in for butter. Perfect. $10.
3800 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-823-4790, blackbirdmpls.com
Colossal Cafe
The house specialty at the Tinucci family’s cheery mini-chain is the enormous, yeast-powered flapjacks known as Flappers. Going the old-school route — just butter and locally produced maple syrup — is more than satisfactory, but the kitchen also dolls them up with walnuts, apples and Brie. $3.75 to $10.25.
1340 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-414-0543; 2315 Como Av., St. Paul, 651-797-4027; 1839 E. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-729-2377; colossalcafe.com
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.