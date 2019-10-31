Kirk Cousins responded to the Vikings’ 2-2 start with a phenomenal October that saw his team go 4-0 and him earn the third NFC Offensive Player of the Month honor of his career.

Cousins threw for 1,262 yards, 10 touchdowns and one (deflected) interception during wins against the Giants, Eagles, Lions and Redskins — his former team for which he previously earned NFC player of the month honors in December 2015 and November 2016.

Cousins is the first Vikings player to be named Offensive Player of the Month since quarterback Case Keenum in November 2017.

Kicker Dan Bailey was also recognized by the league after his four field goals in a Week 8 win against Washington.

Here's a look at the quarterback's game-by-game statistics this season.