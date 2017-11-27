What do Jane Fonda, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ruth Bader Ginsburg have in common? They now all have their own fitness books.

The 84-year-old U.S. Supreme Court justice joined the self-help fad with the recent publication of “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong … and You Can Too!”

Ginsburg often is asked at appearances about the fact she does the plank and push-ups, and not the modified ones where people put their knees on the ground. But the book makes it clear she does a lot more, including chest and shoulder presses, bicep and leg curls, one-legged squats, knee raises and an exercise where she throws a weighted ball.

The book is primarily the work of Bryant Johnson, a personal trainer who has been keeping Ginsburg healthy for nearly two decades. Johnson said he hopes the book will show people: “You’re never too old to do something.”

Ginsburg started working out with Johnson in 1999 after being treated for colorectal cancer. As Ginsburg tells the story, her husband told her she looked “like a survivor of a concentration camp” and needed to do something to rebuild her strength. That’s when another judge referred her to Johnson.

Their twice-a-week workouts helped Ginsburg regain her strength after her first bout with cancer and again after she was treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Bryant Johnson, personal trainer for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong … and You Can Too!” Besides the 84-year-old Ginsberg, Johnson also trains Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.

“Early on she saw the benefits of exercise,” said Johnson, who has also trained Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Stephen Breyer.

Johnson said what he does isn’t necessarily going to make anyone live longer, but it will improve their quality of life.

He calls Ginsburg “awesome” and “remarkable.” For her part, she has called Johnson a “very important part of my life.”

The idea for a book came about this year after Politico Magazine wrote a piece on the workout. Johnson, 53, took reporter Ben Schreckinger through Ginsburg’s workout. The result was a piece titled “I Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Workout. It Nearly Broke Me.”

An editor at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt wrote Johnson after it ran. Would he help with a book? He ran the idea by Ginsburg, and she agreed, even writing the book’s foreword. Schreckinger helped Johnson write the text.

The result is an approximately 120-page volume that walks readers through Ginsburg’s hourlong workout with illustrations of the justice doing each exercise. Some illustrations show her in one regular workout sweatshirt, which reads “SUPER DIVA!” on the front.

Ginsburg typically meets Johnson in the evenings at the court’s gym. The “PBS NewsHour” plays in the background while she works out. Occasionally, Johnson says, a clerk comes down with some important brief that Ginsburg will read while warming up on the elliptical or doing another exercise where he can hold the paper for her.

Johnson can tell when Ginsburg is tired or going strong. Sometimes he’ll employ some “funny counting” to get her to do more repetitions of an exercise. Or, he’ll cut her a break if she’s fading. The justice, he says, never says “can’t.” He calls her TAN: tough as nails.

Three years ago, during a workout session, Johnson noticed something with Ginsburg was off, and she said she felt nauseated. Johnson got Ginsburg’s assistants involved and they convinced her to go by ambulance to a hospital, where she ultimately had a stent implanted to clear a blocked artery to her heart. As she was about to be driven away, Johnson said he joked: “Justice, don’t think you’re going to get out of these push-ups.”

What was going on in his head was something else.

“I’m thinking, not on my watch,” he said.