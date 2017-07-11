Jimmy Butler has what is considered a team-friendly contract in this modern NBA, as he is slated to make *only* a little under $19 million next season.

Perhaps he can get an extra bump with some real estate savvy?

Butler, per the Chicago Tribune, purchased a River North mansion in the Windy City in 2015 for $4.3 million. Now that he’s been traded to the Timberwolves, Butler has listed the property for $5 million (OK, really $4.95 million … it’s good not to hit round numbers with property listings to avoid sticker shock).

The six-bedroom, 10,000-square foot mansion, per the Tribune, has “5 1/2 baths, three fireplaces, an elevator, electric shades, a custom staircase, a 750-bottle wine cellar, a landscaped roof deck, a home theater, a workout room, two other outdoor spaces and an attached, three-car garage.”

It’s always good to have a custom staircase in your mansion, I always say, for times when you don’t want to take the elevator in your mansion.

In any event, good luck to Butler in this endeavor. Everyone has his number if they want to make an offer.