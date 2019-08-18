VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Yordy Reyna scored in the 18th minute in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.
Maxime Crepeau made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season.
The Whitecaps (6-12-9) won for the first time at home since beating FC Dallas 2-1 on May 25.
D.C. United dropped to 10-8-9.
