The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities is giving free gym memberships to more than 10,000 teens this summer, the highest number since starting the program three years ago.

Last year, about 6,200 teens participated in the Y’s free summer memberships, up from about 4,800 in 2017.

This year, the YMCA plans to serve up to 400 teens at each of its 26 locations to accommodate the growing need and will expand teen programs, such as health and well-being classes and leadership programs. From June 1 to Aug. 31, teens who are entering grades nine through 12 can get the free membership. At 12 locations, teens can also get free meals during the week.

Sign up in person at any YMCA or online. For more details, go to ymcamn.org/getsummer. The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, created by the Best Buy founder, gave the YMCA $500,000 over three years to fund the summer program.

The YMCA has been growing its programs recently, opening a new Center for Youth Voice — a statewide hub for youth civic engagement — this year and a new family camp, Northern Lights, in northern Minnesota last week.

KELLY SMITH