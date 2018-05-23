If you're stuck on a bad first date, pop culture offers two resolutions. The ditch: Excuse yourself to the restroom and then slink out the back without saying goodbye. Or the duck: Fake a phone call from a friend who's in need of help.

Those might make for laughs on screen, dating experts say, but in real life, neither is very honest.

"I'm really big on not making up excuses for leaving," said Laurie Davis, founder of the Worthy One, which offers relationship coaching for women. Don't say: "I have an early meeting; I should get going." Just tell the truth, Davis said, even if the truth comes off sounding like: "I'm going to get home."

But first, reconsider bailing out early, experts say. With online dating, those first meetups are more of a predate than an actual date. A quick cup of coffee or a drink to decide: Is this somebody I could actually go on a first date with?

Besides, things might get better. An awkward beginning or lack of immediate attraction are not reasons to storm off, said Francesca Hogi, a dating coach in Los Angeles.

"One mistake a lot of daters make is they're expecting to know right away if they're compatible with someone," she said. "That's a limiting way to approach dating."

She prefers to walk into an interaction, telling herself that she'll stay for 45 minutes to an hour.

"I'm going to give myself an opportunity to see if I can establish a connection with this person. Even if you're not going to see the person again, doesn't mean that date can't be a valuable experience."

It can teach you something about yourself, about how to find common ground with a stranger, about the possibility of attraction or admiration blooming over time, she said.

But Hogi and Erika Ettin, a dating coach in Washington, D.C., both say that if someone is being disrespectful or offensive, or makes you feel unsafe, don't feel bad about skipping out early.

Ettin remembered being on a date where the guy made fun of her the entire time.

"A little playful teasing might be fun if you know each other and you know each other's sense of humor," Ettin said. But her date was mocking everything about her: her job, her accent, where she's from, the fact that she chose a bar that wasn't crowded.

"When he started making fun of me to the bartender, I threw $10 down, said, 'I don't need this' and left," Ettin recalled. The date lasted 15 minutes.

On Hogi's shortest date, she left before she'd finished her latte. She'd connected with the guy on Match.com and he was making jokes that made her feel uncomfortable. She told him: It was really nice meeting you. I can tell that we're not a match. I don't want to waste your time, or my time. So I think it's best that we said goodbye and went our separate ways.

He responded by arguing. "He got really defensive," Hogi recalled. "He was trying to make me feel bad, but all he did was make me feel more justified in my decision."