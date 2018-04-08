How much older can Old Man Winter get?

Yet more snow is bearing down Sunday with 100 percent certainty toward the Twin Cities.

The first sign of flake news should be detected around the metro area starting early in the afternoon, not long after the Twins host the Seattle Mariners for the last of what has been a most bone-chilling baseball experience these past few days.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for an inch or 2 of snow in the afternoon for the Twin Cities, then another inch in the evening as the temperature tries to creep out of the subfreezing realm.

To the south and west of the immediate metro area, snow accumulation could be slightly higher, according to the NWS.

And what’s that we see on the horizon, should it ever come into view? Why the weather service says it’s back-to-back highs in the 50s for the Twin Cities come Wednesday and Thursday. But that’s still a few degrees below average for those dates.