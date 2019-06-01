It is a truth universally acknowledged — or at least, much discussed — that a woman who works in an office is often in want of a sweater.

Office air conditioning is often set at a temperature that women find chilly — a debate that has been called the “battle of the thermostat.” One study even suggested that because women have slower metabolic rates, the formula used to set temperatures in workplaces, which was developed decades ago based on the comfort of men, may overestimate women’s body heat production by 35%.

A question that hasn’t been asked much, however, is whether temperature affects the productivity of men and women differently. In a study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers reported that at lower temperatures, men scored higher than women on verbal and math tests. But as a room grew warmer, women’s scores rose significantly.

The researchers asked more than 500 college students to take tests for an hour in rooms with temperatures between 61 and 90 degrees.

“If temperatures are cold, men are much better than women,” said study author Agne Kajackaite, a behavioral economics researcher at WZB Berlin Social Science Center in Germany. “So there is this gender gap.”

She said, “But then when temperature increases, the gender gap disappears” on the math test, and women outpace men on the verbal test.

The researchers also noticed that as the temperature rose, women’s math scores went up, not just because their percentage improved but because they were ramping up the number of problems they took on.

“Females feel better when it’s warmer, so they can exert more effort,” Kajackaite speculated. “On a good day, you will try more.”