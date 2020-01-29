Since 1886, the St. Paul Winter Carnival has crowned a King Boreas to reign over the city’s iconic winter celebration, with a royal court to accompany him, including Aurora, Queen of the Snows and 16 others. Theirs are the faces of this yearly celebration of Minnesota and St. Paul’s unique history.

So, why are this year’s King Boreas and Queen of the Snows from Wisconsin and not Minnesota?

Darrin Johnson is King Boreas.

Turns out, the Royal Court isn’t supposed to be an exclusively Minnesotan affair. According to Joe Johnston, the carnival’s prime minister in 2020, state residency doesn’t matter – members of the court just need to be passionate about their position.

“It’s not about being a Minnesotan or not being a Minnesotan. It’s about being a passionate volunteer in our community,” Johnston said. “We’re inclusive. If they live in Wisconsin, we love them too, we just ask them to bring extra cheese.”

The positions are open to anyone over the age of 21 who has graduated high school. There are no restrictions on employment status, residency or marital status, but the winning candidates must have the time, money and energy to make 200-300 appearances required by the positions throughout the year.

In the last five years, no one from outside Minnesota has held the coveted King and Queen titles. But this year, both hail from Wisconsin: Darrin Johnson (King Boreas LXXXIV) is from Hudson and Kirstin Knutson (Aurora, Queen of the Snows) lives in New Richmond.

The carnival and Royal Court come from a century-old legend about Boreas “King of the Winds” and his four brothers (one for each direction). Boreas discovered Minnesota during his travels and claimed St. Paul as his capitol, creating the carnival to spite mortal enemy and god of Fire, Vulcanus Rex.

The Royal Court is crowned in a formal coronation ceremony at the beginning of the festival and assume their positions immediately. The King Boreas Grand Day parade kicks off their busy schedule – the new Royals are expected to appear approximately 100 times during the 10-day carnival.

Kirstin Knutson is Aurora, Queen of the Snows.

But Royal Court duties include more than carnival ceremonies. The group travels year-round to festivals across the continent, greeting schools, nursing homes and community events along the way. Members of the Royal Order of Klondike Kates, the mistresses of music and entertainment, also perform at events all year long.

“We’re the visuals and ambassadors for the carnival. The rest of the time, we visit other groups and see those festivals,” Johnston said. “It’s a full-year commitment.”

The St. Paul Winter Carnival ends with a battle between Boreas’s Court and Rex’s Krewe, where Vulcanus Rex defeats the Court and banishes Boreas and his winter crew, allowing warm weather to reign again.

“For 133 years, summer’s been able to return to St. Paul because of those Vulcans. We’re feeling pretty good about this year. Maybe we’re going to win this time,” Johnston said.



The St. Paul Winter Carnival runs through Feb. 2 in and around Rice Park in St. Paul. For more information, visit wintercarnival.com.

Audrey Kennedy is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.