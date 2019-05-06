What do the Avengers, Wonder Woman and the Federal Reserve have in common? Comics.

The Fed, which has awesome powers in finance and the stock market, packs a graphic punch, too. Recently, it published a new issue of "The Story of Monetary Policy," set in outer space. The comic shows the problems caused when money is spent, hoarded and squandered by sentient beings of varied shapes, colors and sizes on an endless array of worlds.

It is the latest of more than two dozen comic books produced by the Fed since the 1950s, said Andrea Priest, a spokeswoman for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the heart of the central bank's illustrated empire.

The Fed's stories are filled with financial wisdom that makes life better on every planet on which it is deployed. Don't expect spinoffs on TV: The New York Fed doesn't sell its comics commercially. They are distributed free to teachers, along with lesson plans, and also can be downloaded from the New York Fed's website.

Ed Steinberg, an adjunct professor of economics at New York University, wrote five comic books in a decade of work at the New York Fed that ended in 2002. "In my time there," he said, "we sent the comic books out only in response to requests, and we got requests for millions of copies."

The Fed's newest comics take the concept of diversity seriously. The latest offering is a deep-space remake of "The Story of Monetary Policy." In one scene, a group of itinerant monetary experts lands on Alpha-Numerica ("voted 3,675,927th best place to live"), where a severe recession is underway. Residents of the planet look like pencil erasers, gumdrops and other forms of geometrically sculpted goop. Unemployment is soaring and retirees are struggling to survive.

"This is not where I wanted to be at this point in my life," says one resident, an old purple jelly bean who is sweeping a public square. "Tell me about it," a younger resident says to itself. This individual, a green egg, wears a cap and gown. In one hand, it holds a diploma; in the other, a sign saying, "HIRE ME?"

What is needed is "expansionary monetary policy," declares Glix, a lizardlike creature. Glix recommends standard "policies that will lower interest rates, make it easier for people to get money, and to buy and sell goods." Policies, that is, "that will encourage people to borrow from banks and make more investments."

The adventure provides an inviting introduction to Fed strategies, such as the relatively expansionary monetary policy that the stock market is applauding now.

What's more, with so many institutions and traditions facing grave challenges here on Earth, the little comic book's enthusiastic embrace of diversity seems particularly welcome. The latest Fed comics suggest that with education and imagination — along with sound monetary policy — gloriously varied societies can flourish in an infinite rainbow of colors.