SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say forces loyal to the internationally recognized government have recaptured a key district in the southern Dhale province.
Officials say the fighting has killed at least 120 people from both sides since government fighters launched an offensive Friday to push out the Houthi rebels from Qataba, a key district controlling the area's main roads.
The officials spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
Yemen's bloody four-year civil war has pitted Iran-aligned Houthi rebels against government forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Votes were being counted in Australia's general election on Saturday, with senior opposition lawmakers gaining confidence that they will form a center-left government with a focus on slashing greenhouse gas emissions.
When U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with Iraqi officials in Baghdad last week as tensions mounted between America and Iran, he delivered a nuanced message: If you're not going to stand with us, stand aside.
The Latest on Australia's general election (all times local):
U.S. diplomats warned Saturday that commercial airliners flying over the wider Persian Gulf faced a risk of being "misidentified" amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.