SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the capital has killed at least four civilians and wounded over 10 others.
The officials said Saturday's airstrike hit a site near a gas station belonging to an oil company in Sanaa, Yemen.
They said the casualties were civilians who were near the site or driving close by. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since March 2015, pitting the Saudi coalition against Iran-backed Shiite rebels who control the capital and much of the country's north.
