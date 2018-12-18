A Yemeni mother blocked by the Trump administration's travel ban has won her fight for a waiver that would allow her to travel to California to see her dying 2-year-old son.

Basim Elkarra of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Sacramento said Shaima Swileh was granted a visa Tuesday and will be flying to San Francisco on Wednesday.

She has been living in Egypt but is from Yemen, whose citizens are restricted from traveling to the United States under the Trump administration's travel ban.

Elkarra says the boy's father, Ali Hassan, is a U.S. citizen who brought their son to California in the fall for treatment for a genetic brain condition. He is on life support at an Oakland hospital. The visa came after the council filed a lawsuit.