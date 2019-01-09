CAIRO — Yemeni non-governmental groups are voicing concern over a threat by the United Nations food agency to suspend some aid shipments to Yemen if the Houthi rebels do not investigate and stop theft and fraud in food distribution.

Wednesday's statement by 36 local groups calls on The World Food Program to reveal "corruption" it claims surrounds its humanitarian work in Yemen.

It comes more than a week after the WFP said it collected evidence showing rebels diverted shipments of food sent to help alleviate the country's humanitarian crisis.

The Associated Press has also reported that the warring sides steal food deliveries in Yemen.

The WFP is helping 12 million hungry people in Yemen and wants an "overhaul of the relief system," including biometric registration. It says the rebels resist such measures.