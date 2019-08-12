– A Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen targeted its own allies with airstrikes on Sunday, a day after southern separatists seized control of the strategic port city of Aden, threatening to fracture the Saudi alliance and open a new front in the five-year conflict.

Even before the damage from those strikes had been assessed, the United Nations on Sunday said as many as 40 people had been killed and 260 injured in the previous four days of clashes in Aden that erupted on the eve of one of Islam's holiest periods, Eid al-Adha. Tens of thousands of civilians in the Red Sea city nestled on the tip of the Arabian Peninsula have fled their homes, while many others remain trapped without basic necessities, U.N. officials and aid workers said.

"It is heartbreaking that during Eid al-Adha families are mourning the death of their loved ones instead of celebrating together in peace," Lise Grande, the top U.N. humanitarian official in Yemen, said in a statement. "Our main concern right now is to dispatch medical teams to rescue the injured. We are also very worried by reports that civilians trapped in their homes are running out of food and water."

Yemen, the Middle East's poorest nation, was already in the grips of what the U.N. has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The seizure of Aden has exposed divisions within a Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that intervened in the conflict in March 2015. Together, they have been battling Iran-allied Shiite rebels known as Houthis to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government and prevent Tehran from gaining regional influence.

"This weakens the coalition by exposing undeniable cracks beneath the surface," said Elisabeth Kendall, a Yemen scholar at Oxford University's Pembroke College. "It is becoming increasingly obvious that the UAE and Saudi Arabia do not share the same end goals in Yemen, even though they share the same overarching goal of pushing back the perceived influence of Iran."

Rifts have emerged over the past 18 months between the southern separatists, backed by the UAE, and forces aligned with Yemen's government, backed by Saudi Arabia.

The separatists, who want to split Yemen's south from its north, have long been suspicious of the Yemeni government, ruled for decades by northerners. The separatists, and the UAE, also disapprove of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's alliance with Islah, an influential Islamist party. While the Saudis consider Islah vital for rebuilding Yemen, the UAE is opposed to any significant role for Islah because of its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a regional political Islamist movement that the Emirati leadership views as a domestic threat, as well as a radical force in the Arab world.

Street clashes

The power struggle for Aden came to a head last week. Clashes engulfed Aden's streets after a missile attack on a military parade that killed dozens of separatist fighters and a prominent commander. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike, but the separatists accused Islah of playing a part. Within days, the separatists forces had seized Hadi's presidential palace and military bases around the city.

The violence was a major blow to Saudi Arabia and its ambition of restoring Yemen's government. Aden had served as the government's headquarters for several years, while Sanaa, Yemen's capital, has been under the control of the Houthis since they forced the government from power.

Al-Qaida and ISIS appear to be taking advantage of the security vacuum in Yemen's south, said Kendall, who closely monitors both groups. In the first week of August, al-Qaida undertook seven operations in as many days targeting UAE-backed forces, a significant uptick in attacks. And the Islamic State group launched two attacks in Aden, the first time it has targeted the city in more than a year.

Despite the calls for a cease-fire, the Saudi-led coalition opted to send a warning to the separatists with airstrikes late Saturday and early Sunday. While the coalition did not specify where the attacks occurred, separatist officials and aid workers said areas in the Dar Saad and Khormaksar districts, as well as around the presidential palace, were hit.

On Sunday, though aid agencies and residents reported that fighting had subsided, there were no signs that the separatists were leaving the positions they had seized.

Yemen's information minister, Moammar Al Iryani, called the seizure of Aden a "coup against constitutional legitimacy" and likened it to the Houthi takeover of Sanaa.

Last year, after clashes erupted in Aden, Saudi Arabia and the UAE brokered a truce, leading to an uneasy alliance. Most analysts said they expect further clashes, because the grievances between the two sides have deepened.