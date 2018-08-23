CAIRO — Yemen's Shiite rebels say they have hit a Saudi target in the kingdom's waters but the Saudi-led coalition fighting them says the attack was thwarted.
Rebel-run Al Masirah TV reports the rebels known as Houthis "hit a military target with a suitable weapon." It quoted an unnamed Houthi official as saying the target was hit "accurately."
Saudi state-run al-Ekhbariya TV channel, citing the coalition, reported that an attack by an explosives-laden boat was thwarted and that "necessary measures" were taken to protect the coalition's commercial vessels.
The coalition has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthis since March 2015. Houthis attacked Saudi oil shipments last month prompting the kingdom's state oil company to temporarily halt shipments before resuming them later.
