YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park geologists have reported the third eruption from the world's largest active geyser in the past six weeks.
The National Park Service says a park visitor reported seeing a rare eruption of Steamboat Geyser on Friday.
Park geologists compared the report with seismic activity and the discharge of water and concluded the eruption probably started at 6:30 a.m.
The geyser also erupted on March 15 and April 19.
All three eruptions were smaller than the last major eruption that occurred on Sept. 3, 2014.
