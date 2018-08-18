YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Wildlife managers are undertaking a project to eliminate nonnative fish from the upper Gibbon River drainage in Yellowstone National Park.

Beginning Monday and continuing through the week, biologists will remove nonnative rainbow trout and brook trout using the fish toxin rotenone.

To ensure the removal of nonnative fish, the treatments will be repeated in 2019 and, if needed, in 2020.

Once the nonnative fish are completely removed, native fish will be reintroduced to the river drainage.

The upper Gibbon River drainage is in the central portion of Yellowstone and includes streams that flow out of Grebe, Wolf and Ice lakes.

The Gibbon River work continues the park's efforts to reintroduce native westslope cutthroat trout and fluvial arctic grayling, which is the park's native grayling strain.