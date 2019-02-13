PARIS — A former French boxing pro who was filmed attacking riot police officers during the yellow vest protests is going on trial in France.

Christophe Dettinger, a former French champion in the light heavyweight category, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison in Wednesday's trial.

The videos from the Jan. 5 incidents went viral on social media, triggering an outpouring of comments either praising him as a hero for the yellow vest movement or lambasting him as a vicious attacker.

In a video message recorded before he surrendered to police, Dettinger admitted to attacking officers but said he was just trying to defend himself after he and his wife were tear-gassed by police.

Clashes hit Paris for the thirteenth straight week of yellow vest protests Saturday.