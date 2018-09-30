MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers moved into a tie for first place in the NL Central with one game remaining in the regular season, getting two homers from MVP candidate Christian Yelich to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Saturday night and draw even with the Chicago Cubs.

Yelich turned on an 0-1 pitch from left-hander Daniel Stumpf (1-5) and lined it into the second deck in right to break a 5-all tie in the seventh inning. The left-handed slugger also hit a two-run homer in the third inning of the Brewers' sixth straight win.

The Brewers (94-67) were already assured of making their first playoff appearance since 2011, the last time they won the NL Central. They sure would like to get into the postseason again as a division winner, and Chicago opened the door by losing 2-1 to St. Louis earlier Saturday.

Milwaukee just might have the best player in the National League, too.

Yelich extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 2 for 3 and driving in three.

The NL leader batting leader is also challenging for a Triple Crown , tied with St. Louis' Matt Carpenter for the home run lead at 36. With 109 RBIs, Yelich is two behind the Cubs' Javier Baez.

The raucous fans at Miller Park chanted "MVP!, MVP!" after Yelich's go-ahead shot in the seventh. He obliged with a brief curtain call, lifting his helmet in the air about halfway up the dugout steps.

Joakim Soria (3-1) got the win in relief. Jeremy Jeffress picked up his 15th save after striking out the side in the ninth.