NEW YORK — Domingo Germán pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 8-3 on Tuesday night, running their winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.

Germán allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.

DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double in New York's four-run fourth.

Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sánchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.

Germán (16-2) kept Baltimore off-balance by throwing 37 curveballs. He generated 14 of his 21 swings and misses on his curveball.

The Yankees are on their longest winning single-season winning streak against one opponent since beating the 103-loss Philadelphia Athletics 15 in a row in 1954.

Anthony Santander, Stevie Wilkerson and Renato Núñez homered for Baltimore. John Means (8-8) took the loss.

BRAVES 5, METS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and threw out a runner at the plate to back Max Fried's fifth straight win, leading Atlanta past New York.

Acuña sparked a two-run first against Zack Wheeler by leading off with a long single off the wall in right-center, coming around to score his 100th run of the season. In the fourth, he lined a 409-foot drive into the left-field seats for his 34th homer.

Acuña ended the sixth by scooping up a single to left by Juan Lagares and rifling a one-hop throw to the plate to get Todd Frazier trying to score from second.

Fried (14-4) went six strong innings, threw 100 pitches, surrendering six hits and three walks.

Wheeler (9-7) was pounded for 12 hits and all five Atlanta runs before he was lifted after the fifth.

RED SOX 7, INDIANS 6, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. homered with one out in the 10th inning as Boston edged Cleveland after blowing a late lead and potential win for ace Chris Sale.

Rafael Devers became the first player in major league history with six hits and four doubles — and he made a costly error at third base — as the Red Sox won for just the fourth time in 16 games.

Bradley hit his 14th homer of the season off Nick Wittgren (4-1).

It was anything but easy as Boston blew a 6-1 lead over the final four innings, costing Sale his seventh win on a night when he also made history by getting to 2,000 career strikeouts faster than any other pitcher.

Brandon Workman (9-1) got the win despite letting the Indians tie it in the ninth.

Carlos Santana homered for the third straight game and Franmil Reyes connected for the Indians.

Sale came in needing five strikeouts to reach 2,000. He struck out the side in the first, added his fourth in the second and Sale reached the plateau in the third by fanning rookie Oscar Mercado for the final out with a wicked, 81 mph slider.

NATIONALS 3, REDS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Dozier hit his 17th home run and Juan Soto hit a second-deck shot for his 25th , and Joe Ross extended his scoreless streak to 17 1/3 innings as Washington beat Cincinnati.

Ross (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in his 6 2/3 innings; the run came when the final batter the righty faced, José Iglesias, delivered an RBI single.

Daniel Hudson earned his third save of the season as Washington won its third game in a row.

All of Washington's runs came off Alex Wood (1-1), who had gone 36 appearances since last allowing two homers in an inning.

GIANTS 3, ATHLETICS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner struck out nine over seven innings, pitching San Francisco past Oakland.

Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar each hit RBI doubles during a string of three straight two-out doubles by the Giants in the sixth against Brett Anderson (10-8).

Bumgarner (8-7) allowed two hits and didn't walk a batter for the sixth time this year. He also laid down a sacrifice bunt in the seventh that led to pinch-hitter Scooter Gennett's sacrifice fly and a key insurance run.

Stephen Piscotty homered in the fifth for the A's.

Will Smith picked up his 29th save in 32 chances.

Anderson struck out four and didn't have a walk in six innings, giving up two runs on six hits.

BLUE JAYS 3, RANGERS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a five-hitter, Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back home runs, and Toronto beat slumping Texas.

Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk celebrated his 28th birthday with a solo home run as Toronto won for the fifth time in seven games.

Texas has lost six of seven, a stretch in which the Rangers have been shut out twice and scored more than three runs just once.

Font struck out two and allowed one hit in two innings before making way for left-hander Thomas Pannone (3-5), who worked four shutout innings. Ken Giles finished for his 15th save in 16 opportunities.

Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn (14-8) allowed one run and four hits in five innings.

PHILLIES 4, CUBS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in the tiebreaking run with an RBI double in the seventh inning to lift Philadelphia over Chicago.

The Phillies will have a familiar face in the dugout Wednesday when new hitting coach Charlie Manuel arrives. The franchise icon was hired to replace John Mallee as hitting coach earlier in the day. He's got a lot of work to do to revive an underachieving offense that overcame 15 strikeouts for the win, but the pitching staff did the job against the NL Central leaders.

Jason Vargas allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. Blake Parker (2-2) and Mike Morin each tossed a hitless inning and Hector Neris finished for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Cubs starter Jose Quintana had a career-best 14 strikeouts in six innings, allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits. Kyle Ryan (3-2) took the loss.

Scott Kingery had a sacrifice fly and Roman Quinn hit an RBI triple in the eighth for Philadelphia. Nicholas Castellanos homered for Chicago.

DODGERS 15, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Will Smith had his first two-homer game, and Los Angeles twice hit back-to-back homers in a rout of Miami.

Cody Bellinger tied a career high with his 39th home run and Justin Turner hit his 20th for the Dodgers, who totaled six homers, a season-high 13 extra-base hits and no singles until there were two out in the ninth.

The six homers tied the record for most by a team at pitcher-friendly Marlins Park, which opened in 2012.

Rookie Dustin May (1-1), making his third career start, earned his first win by allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Corey Seager and Smith went back-to-back in the fourth inning. Smith added a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-1, and Turner and Bellinger hit consecutive homers in the seventh — the 13th time Los Angeles has gone back to back this year.

ASTROS 6, WHITE SOX 2, 1ST GAME

WHITE SOX 4, ASTROS 1, 2ND GAME

CHICAGO (AP) — Ivan Nova tossed a four-hitter and Chicago took advantage of an injury to Houston ace Gerrit Cole for a win and split of a doubleheader.

Houston won the first game behind six solid innings from Zack Greinke in his second start with the Astros and solo home runs by George Springer and José Altuve.

Cole didn't start because of right hamstring discomfort. Instead, righty Chris Devenski (2-1) took the mound and lasted just two innings in taking the loss.

Nova (8-9) limited high-scoring Houston to one unearned run and walked none in his second complete game this season and 10th of his career. After hitting Carlos Correa with a pitch in the fourth, the right hander retired 16 straight batters.

Ryan Goins drove in two runs with a single to cap Chicago's three-run second inning. Ryan Cordell doubled in a run and Adam Engel added an RBI single.

In the opener, Greinke (12-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in winning for the second time since Houston acquired him from Arizona in a deal at the trade deadline. He struck out six, walked two and hit a batter in a 102-pitch outing.

Will Harris, Ryan Pressly and Collin McHugh each followed Greinke with a perfect inning.

Robinson Chirinos drove in two runs late with a pair of singles.

Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu drove in runs with doubles for Chicago.

MARINERS 11, TIGERS 6

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Seager homered three times and Tom Murphy added two to lead Seattle past Detroit.

Seager and Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the fourth and sixth innings before Seager added his third in the ninth. It was the first three-homer game of Seager's career.

Zac Grotz (1-0) picked up his first win with 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Detroit lost for the ninth time in 12 games and fell to 16-42 at home.

Matthew Boyd (6-9) allowed seven runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 2, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jack Flaherty tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt drove in the only runs and St. Louis beat Kansas City.

Flaherty (6-6) struck out seven with a lone walk. The right-hander headed for the showers after throwing 110 pitches, and the St. Louis bullpen nailed down the win. Carlos Martínez got the final two outs, completing the four-hitter and earning his 13th save.

Glenn Sparkman (3-8) did everything the Royals asked over six sharp innings. He allowed two runs, one of them earned, but still hasn't won since a July 16 shutout of the White Sox.

Royals manager Ned Yost was ejected for the third time this season.

TWINS 7, BREWERS 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich returned to the starting lineup and sparked a late rally, but it wasn't enough for the Milwaukee as Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run home run off of Josh Hader to propel Minnesota to a come-from-behind win.

With Milwaukee trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning, Yelich hit an RBI double and scored on Yasmani Grandal's three-run home run, his 20th of the season. That gave the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

But Gonzalez followed in the eighth with his blast, his 14th, to put the Twins ahead to stay.

It was the fifth blown save for Hader.

Drew Pomeranz (2-10) took the loss.

Tyler Duffy (2-1) picked up the win. Sergio Romo recorded his second save.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Jarrod Dyson homered on the second pitch of the game during a five-run first inning and was later involved in a quirky double play as Arizona beat Colorado.

It was Dyson's third career leadoff homer — all this season. Christian Walker, Nick Ahmed and David Peralta added two-run homers off Jeff Hoffman (1-4), who was making an emergency start following Jon Gray's late scratch due to left ankle soreness. Hoffman surrendered seven runs over two innings.

The strangest play of the night was on an inning-ending double play in the eighth that involved tagging out two Diamondbacks runners caught in rundowns. With runners on first and third, Dyson grounded a ball to first baseman Daniel Murphy, who trapped Ahmed between third and home. Ahmed was eventually tagged out and Dyson, who had broken toward second, eventually was tagged out going back to first.

Kevin Ginkel (1-0) earning the win by throwing two scoreless frames.

Rockies catcher Dom Nuñez hit a solo shot in the eighth to become the seventh player in franchise history to homer during his major league debut.

RAYS 7, PADRES 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ji-Man Choi hit a go-ahead, two-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning and rookie Austin Meadows also connected as Tampa Bay beat San Diego for its fifth straight win.

The Rays, who hold the AL's second wild-card spot, have won nine straight on the road.

Padres rookie phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. left with a lower back spasm after striking out in the sixth.

The Padres had a bullpen meltdown for the second straight night that included Craig Stammen committing an error in the sixth on what should have been a routine throw home, and then rookie Michel Baez (0-1) allowing Choi's 11th homer in the seventh.

Nick Anderson (2-0) pitched the sixth for the victory. Emilio Pagan got the final four outs — all by strikeout — for his 13th save.

PIRATES 10, ANGELS 7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Bell homered and had three RBIs as Pittsburgh rallied past Los Angeles.

José Osuna drove in two runs, and Bryan Reynolds added a solo homer for the Pirates, who have won consecutive games for the first time since July 6-7 against Milwaukee.

Justin Upton had three RBIs and Shohei Ohtani added two for the Angels, who have lost 10 of 12. Albert Pujols moved into a tie for 15th place in career hits with an RBI single in the first inning.

Trevor Williams (5-5) allowed five runs in five innings. He was tagged for three runs in the first inning, but responded to take some pressure off Pittsburgh's bullpen.

Taylor Cole (2-4) took the loss.

Pujols tied Adrián Beltré (3,166) in career hits with a single during a three-run first inning.