NEW YORK — Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has undergone Tommy John surgery on his right elbow that is expected to keep him out of action for much of next season.

The Yankees said the surgery went as expected Wednesday. It was done by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The team didn't provide a timetable for Gregorius to return. Last week, when the injury was announced, general manager Brian Cashman said Gregorius will be sidelined "until sometime next summer."

Gregorius broke his own club record for home runs by a shortstop by hitting 27 this year. He batted .268 with 86 RBIs.

Cashman has said second baseman Gleyber Torres is the Yankees' top internal solution at shortstop.