NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton stretched the Yankees' home run streak to a record-tying 27 games, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Monday night.

Hicks and Stanton each hit three-run drives, and New York matched the mark set by Alex Rodriguez and the 2002 Texas Rangers.

CC Sabathia (5-4) pitched six innings of two-run ball. He threw 104 pitches and struck out a season-high nine.

Stanton hit his shot during a seven-run sixth inning for his first homer in a season spoiled by various injuries.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez (3-10) allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings. Toronto had won three of four.

Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit his 10th homer for Toronto.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman allowed an unearned run during the ninth but got his 22nd save.

CUBS 8, BRAVES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras homered and had three RBIs, Jon Lester pitched five-hit ball through six innings and Chicago beat Atlanta in a chippy matchup of NL division leaders.

Jason Heyward added a solo homer for Chicago, which moved one game ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central. Lester (7-5) allowed two unearned runs and struck out seven.

The Cubs strung together five straight hits in a five-run fifth inning to break the game open. Kyle Schwarber doubled into the ivy to score Carlos González. Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Contreras followed with RBIs.

Tempers flared in the second when Contreras homered. He turned to Braves catcher Tyler Flowers after the ball left his bat, and while rounding first base, gestured toward Atlanta's dugout and thumped his chest. The benches cleared, but no blows were exchanged.

Teheran (5-6) was roughed up for the second straight start.

PHILLIES 13, METS 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Jay Bruce also went deep and Philadelphia snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Zach Eflin (7-7) struggled through five innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits. The Phillies had lost 16 of 22 since May 29.

Todd Frazier, Wilson Ramos, Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith hit solo homers for the Mets.

Steven Matz (5-6) got roughed up. The lefty gave up seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Philadelphia went ahead on Franco's 10th homer in the fifth, a two-run shot to center. Bruce's second career pinch-hit homer was a two-run shot. Bryce Harper, back in the No. 3 spot in the lineup after leading off for a few games, had a pair of RBI doubles. Franco was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. The Phillies had a season-high 19 hits.

RED SOX 6, WHITE SOX 5

BOSTON (AP) — Marco Hernández beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth and Boston rallied to beat Chicago.

It was the second straight walk-off victory at home for Boston, which has won nine of 12.

Brandon Workman (7-1) got one out in the eighth, to pick up the victory. Jace Fry (1-3) took the loss for Chicago, which has lost six out of eight.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up five runs off six hits, including two home runs over 6 1/3 innings.

Chicago's Lucas Giolito allowed three runs off six hits, struck out seven and walked four over 5 2/3 innings.

Yoán Moncada had a two-run home run and José Abreu added a two-out, solo home run for the White Sox.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, DODGERS 5

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and Arizona rallied for the win over NL West-leading Los Angeles.

Former Dodger Tim Locastro put the game out of reach with a two-run double off losing pitcher Dylan Floro (2-2), part of a four-run outburst in the eighth for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker and starting pitcher Zack Greinke homered, Ketel Marte had two hits for his seventh consecutive multi-hit game and the Diamondbacks ended the Dodgers' winning streak at six games.

Yoan Lopez (1-1) worked a scoreless inning and earned the win.

Max Muncy drove in three runs for the Dodgers.

Greg Holland got one out in the ninth for his 200th career save.

INDIANS 3, ROYALS 2, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis homered leading off the 10th inning as Cleveland continued its impressive June with a win over Kansas City in a game delayed 2 hours, 23 minutes by rain.

Kipnis connected on a 1-0 pitch from Wily Peralta (2-4) for his sixth homer.

The Indians have won 14 of 19 and improved to an AL-best 15-6 this month.

Brad Hand (4-2) worked a perfect 10th as Indians manager Terry Francona was forced to use six pitchers because of the weather.

Whit Merrifield homered for the Royals, who sit at the bottom of the AL Central.

Indians starter Adam Plutko didn't give up a hit until the fourth, when Merrifield led off with his 11th homer.

ROCKIES 2, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Dahl hit a two-run homer in the third that held up for Jon Gray, and Colorado snapped a three-game skid by beating San Francisco.

Gray (8-5) struck out six in six innings, allowing four hits and walking two for Colorado. The Rockies were coming off three straight walkoff defeats to the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Giants starter Drew Pomeranz (2-8) matched his career high with 11 strikeouts over five innings but left trailing 2-0.

The 11 Ks were the most by a Giants pitcher throwing five or fewer innings since the mound distance was established in 1893, according to Elias.

Wade Davis finished the six-hitter for his 10th save in 12 opportunities.

The Giants, who had won six straight series openers, lost for the fifth time in seven games. Colorado won for just the second time in five games at San Francisco, which was shut out for the ninth time.