TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was not in any batting practice group for the team's first full squad workout on Tuesday because of a minor right shoulder issue.
The problem is not considered serious and Judge is expected to take part in other drills.
The outfielder hit .272 with 27 homers with 55 RBIs in 102 games last season. He was on the injured list from April 21-June 21 with a left oblique strain.
Judge is scheduled to talk with reporters following the workout.
