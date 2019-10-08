Congratulations, Pedro Martinez! If the Yankees are your “daddy,” as you admitted out of frustration 15 years ago, you gained 25 new stepbrothers on Monday.

The Twins closed their 2019 season on Monday the same way they concluded the 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2017 seasons: Wondering why they can never, no way, no how, manage to beat the Yankees in the postseason.

Gleyber Torres lashed a solo home run into the left-field seats, Brett Gardner hit an RBI ground ball just out of Miguel Sano’s reach, Didi Gregorius twice threaded run-scoring singles down the right-field line, and Cameron Maybin topped it off with a sky-high solo shot just past the left-field foul pole in the ninth. Meanwhile, the highest scoring team in Twins history went weakly into the winter with 5-1 loss at Target Field.

Logic, probability and the any-given-day property of baseball have never been so disregarded by two teams so well matched on paper, but so overwhelmingly divergent on the field. The Twins have lost 16 consecutive postseason games over the past 15 Octobers, and 13 of them to the Yankees. Go back a couple more seasons, and the Twins have lost 11 straight postseason home games, in two different ballparks.

Coming home to Target Field made a difference in the tenor and competitiveness of the game, but not a dent in the outcome. Jake Odorizzi pitched a relatively solid five innings, allowing a couple of runs on five hits, walking nobody and striking out five. He threw 82 pitches and retired the final four hitters he faced, and if it was a mid-June weekday outing, it would be a perfectly acceptable, average start.

But with the Twins in a 2-0 hole and their lineup as chilly as the Minnesota night, it was enough only to make Odorizzi the latest losing pitcher in a streak that started with Brad Radke, 15 years ago.

ALDS GAME 3 n.y. yankees 5, TWINS 1

It wasn’t Odorizzi’s fault, far from it. Torres’ home run cleared the wall by inches, and the Yankees’ second run was a product of Jake Cave’s ill-advised dive to catch a Gio Urshela blooper that turned it into a double. That putting Urshela into position to score on Gardner’s hit, a grounder hit to the spot Sano had just vacated as part of a shift.

And the Twins’ bullpen, so spotless down the stretch, surrendered three more runs, bringing its total to 14 for the series.

The real culprits, however, were the Twins with bats in their hands. The Twins batted .218 in the series, and some of their biggest bats were the most silent: Max Kepler was hitless in ten at-bats. Mitch Garver was 2-for-12 with four strikeouts. And Sano was 1-for-12 with eight whiffs.

The Twins had their chances against Luis Severino and the Yankees bullpen, putting runners on base in eight of the nine innings. But they went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, and the lone hit in that situation was too shallow to score a run.

And if hitting home runs was the Twins’ most memorable season-long habit, failing to deliver with the bases loaded was its nagging, lesser-known cousin. Both came into play on Monday, but the latter trend was far more costly.

Eddie Rosario greeted an ailing Zach Britton in the eighth inning with a leadoff home run to straightaway center to briefly energize a sellout crowd of 41,121. No other Twin could reach the seats, though, as Minnesota became the lone exception on a day when the other three division-series contestants facing elimination managed to extend their series.

And no inning better sums up the Twins’ plight than Monday’s second, which set the tone for the night. Rosario opened the inning with another titanic shot toward the high wall in right-center, but it missed becoming another home run by perhaps five feet. He settled for a double, and quickly had company when Garver walked on five pitches.

Luis Arraez then dropped a single into left field, but Rosario had to hold up at third on the short hit. Given the Twins’ puzzling history with runners on all three bases — they hit .217 this season, second-worst in the American League — maybe he shouldn’t have.

Sano, 1-for-8 this year with bases loaded, popped up to first base. Marwin Gonzalez, 1-for-5 in this situation, swung and missed a slider darting toward the dirt. And Cave, 0-for-4 in 2019, froze as an 89-mph crossed the outside corner for strike three.

“Just tip my hat and call the Yankees my daddy,” Martinez, a Hall of Fame righthander, said in 2004 after losing twice to New York in a week. After vowing that this year would be different, there’s a lot of hat-tipping on the Twins today.