NEW YORK — The New York Yankees say star shortstop Didi Gregorius will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow after injuring himself during the AL Division Series.

The team said in an unexpected announcement Friday that surgery has not yet been scheduled. Manager Aaron Boone is optimistic Gregorius will spend most of next season with the club, but the team will know more after surgery.

The Yankees say he was hurt making a throw after a ball bounced off the left-field wall in Boston during Game 1 or Game 2. The Red Sox eliminated the Yankees in four games.

Gregorius, the anchor of the Yankees infield, hit .268 with 27 homers and 86 RBIs.