NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game for his rant that followed his ejection in a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.
MLB executive Joe Torre also said Friday that Boone has been fined.
Boone was ejected in the second inning Thursday for arguing from the dugout with rookie umpire Brennan Miller, who had called a third strike on Brett Gardner. Torre said Boone made contract with Miller during his profane rant, which was captured by television microphones.
Miller was umpiring just his fifth big league game behind the plate.
Boone was to serve the suspension Friday during New York's series opener against Colorado.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspended a game for umpire rant
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game for his rant that followed his ejection in a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.
Golf
A good round for Holmes in British, an early exit for Tiger
Tiger Woods turned and saluted the fans at Royal Portrush who saw him for two days at this British Open, but no more.
Sports
Maximum Security could face maximum sizzle in Haskell
Maximum Security is going to have to share top billing in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park with an unexpected foe — broiling heat.
Vikings
Ohio State, other Big Ten East powers facing uncertainty
The two most important spots on a football team are the coach and the quarterback. Ohio State has questions at both.
Twins
Odorizzi pitching for Twins; Rosario, Polanco return to lineup
After a come-from-behind 6-3 victory on Thursday at Target Field, the Twins continue a four-game series with the A's.