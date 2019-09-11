DETROIT — Wednesday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees has been postponed because of bad weather and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Thursday.
The game was scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, but it rained hard before that, and more rain was expected in the area. It was called off around the time it was supposed to start. Thursday's games are the last scheduled meetings between the teams this season.
The doubleheader is set to begin at 1:10 p.m., with the second game right after that.
The last-place Tigers beat the AL East-leading Yankees 12-11 Tuesday night.
