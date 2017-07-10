The Yankees’ Aaron Judge became the king of Home Run Derby on Monday night, defeating Twins slugger Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final during Monday’s All-Star Game festivities in Miami.

Sano beat the Royals’ Mike Moustakas 11-10 in the first round and the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez 11-10 in the semifinals to reach the final. Judge advanced by beating the Marlins’ Justin Bour 23-22 in the opening round and the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger 15-14 in the semifinals.

Sano would have become the second Twin to win the contest. Justin Morneau won it in 2008. Other Twins to have participated are Tom Brunansky (1985), Gary Gaetti (1989), Torii Hunter (2002), Morneau (2007, ’08), Joe Mauer (2009) and Brian Dozier (2014).

The All-Star Game will be Tuesday night.

Come back later to startribune.com/sports for a complete report.