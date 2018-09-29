EDMONTON, Alberta — Kailer Yamamoto celebrated his 20th birthday with two goals in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-3 preseason victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Yamamoto got his second of the game early in the third period, tapping a goalmouth feed from Drake Caggiula behind goalie Mike Smith to complete the scoring. Yamamoto has six goals in six exhibition games.

Connor McDavid and Jujhar Khaira also scored and Cam Talbot made 39 saves to help the Oilers improve to 6-1. Johnny Gaudreau, Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary.

Edmonton will face the Cologne Sharks in an exhibition game Wednesday night in Germany, and open the regular season next Saturday in Sweden against the New Jersey Devils.