HOBOKEN, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a yacht hosting a high school senior prom rear-ended another yacht on the Hudson River near Hoboken.
Video of the event shows the prom-hosting yacht Cornucopia Destiny crashing into the smaller yacht named Sundancer, which then crashes into the pier. Weehawken High School officials say no one was reported to be injured in the crash.
The Hoboken Fire Department, Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps and New Jersey State Police responded to the scene Thursday evening.
There was minor damage to both boats and the pier. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Staff, administrators and students were bused to the Weehawken Elks Lodge following the crash.
