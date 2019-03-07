NORWALK, Conn. — Xerox is reorganizing under a new holding company, saying that it will have more strategic, operational and financial flexibility.
The maneuver is similar to one made by Google in 2015, when it reorganized under Alphabet.
Xerox Corp. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that the reorganization won't change its business operations, directors or executive officers.
The new holding company's shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under its current ticker symbol of "XRX."
The reorganization of the Norwalk, Connecticut, company, which is expected to be implemented in the middle of the year, still needs shareholder and regulatory approval.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Xerox reorganizing under holding company
Xerox is reorganizing under a new holding company, saying that it will have more strategic, operational and financial flexibility.
Variety
US productivity up modest 1.9 percent in fourth quarter
U.S. productivity grew at a rate of 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter, a slight improvement over the third quarter. Labor costs rose 2 percent, the strongest gain since the beginning of 2018.
Music
The Latest: R Kelly says ex-wife destroyed his name, income
The Latest on the sexual abuse case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):
Celebrities
Human Rights Campaign to honor Christina Aguilera
The nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization is honoring Christina Aguilera with its Ally for Equality award.
Music
Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on Int'l Women's Day
Annie Lennox has a sweet dream — that the world will embrace the term global feminism and continue to push for the advancement of women's rights around the globe.