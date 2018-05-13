NEW YORK — Copier company Xerox Corp. has ended an agreement to combine with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings and is entering a settlement deal with investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.
The two companies had announced earlier this year that Fuji Xerox, their 56-year-old joint venture, would combine with Xerox, with Fujifilm Holdings taking a 50.1 percent stake in the newly formed company, New Fuji Xerox. The deal was meant to be part of a restructuring that, along with other reforms, would save the companies an estimated $1.7 billion a year by 2022.
But Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox said in a statement on Sunday that the deal was being terminated because of Fujifilm's failure to enter into negotiations on improved terms.
Xerox said it has appointed five new board members and a new CEO.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.