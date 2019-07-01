With its goal of concurrently winding down coal power and boosting renewable energy, Xcel is discovering that by the 2030s, it will need more “dispatchable” power than perhaps previously expected.

While Xcel tries to make its aggressive switch to carbon-free power, the utility said in a regulatory filing Monday that in the the early 2030s it may need to add the equivalent generation capacity of three sizable power plants.

Part of that dispatchable need — meaning electricity that can be turned on quickly — could be met by large electricity-storing batteries. But part of it could also lead to the construction of more small gas plants that, unlike wind and solar, can be switched on and off quickly.

Cold weather last winter, combined with the increasing presence of variable renewable power, has led Xcel to bolster plans for ensuring it will have enough dispatchable power in the long run, according to the filing.

The January polar vortex “really reinforced for us the importance of [ensuring] that the system serves customers every day, 24 hours a day,” said Chris Clark, Xcel’s president for Minnesota and the Dakotas. “We want to make sure we have the reliability.”

Minneapolis-based Xcel on Monday filed its “integrated resource plan” (IRP) with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Electric utilities file an IRP every few years. The document outlines the utility’s “action plan” for the next five years, and its longer-term power generation plans over 15 years. The PUC pays close attention to them.

Xcel unveiled the most dramatic parts of its latest IRP in May, topped by its plans to close two more coal-fired power plants and exit coal generation entirely by 2030. Also in May, Xcel announced plans for more than tripling its solar power production by 2030 and extending the life of its Monticello nuclear plant by a decade to 2040.

In Monday’s filing, Xcel also outlined plans for significantly increasing its energy efficiency programs, which would reduce the need for some power production. And Xcel noted that between 2031 and 2034, it predicts adding about 1,700 megawatts of “cumulative firm dispatchable” power resources.

A megawatt is 1 million watts, and for an example of scale, Xcel’s A.S. King coal plant in Bayport has a capacity of 511 megawatts.

The 1,700 megawatts of power in question would be needed for peak demand times. Currently, the main way to deal with those peak periods is by firing up smaller gas power plants. Over the next decade, “we think that could change,” and that batteries or other technologies could “fill the gap,” Clark said.

Still, it’s also possible, he acknowledged, that Xcel could have to add more gas-fired resources.

Natural gas-fired generators emit about half as many greenhouse gases as those that burn coal, though environmental groups are leery of adding more gas instead of renewable energy like wind and solar.

Xcel plans to build a large 800 megawatt gas-fired plant in Becker, currently the site of its largest coal power plants. The Becker gas plant, which has already gotten state approval, would open in the mid-2020s.

Xcel’s IRP filing noted that due to the variability of wind and solar generation, the company currently “encounters times” in which the difference between gross power demand and gross supply is tight.

“This is evident in extreme cases, such as the 2019 polar vortex [in late January] but also during normal winter operations like February 5, 2019, which was representative of conditions we typically experience throughout the winter season,” Xcel said in Monday’s filing. On that day, wind and solar together were producing only 6% of their capacity, dipping at certain hours to only 3%.

In the winter, solar capacity is diminished by the relative lack of sunlight, while wind turbines can be hampered by extreme cold. In the summer, wind power volume can fall well below what’s forecast for the grid if the wind largely stops blowing, the filing said.

Xcel’s electricity generation mix in 2034 will look considerably different from in 2020, according to the plan filed Monday. In 2020, coal and wind should each account for 27% of the company’s generation, while nuclear and natural gas will make up 25% and 13%, respectively. Solar is only 3%.

In 2034, wind would be the largest power source at 37%, followed by natural gas, nuclear and solar at 25%, 18% and 17% respectively.