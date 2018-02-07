Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter profits fell about 7 percent from a year ago and it sales were flat.

The Minneapolis-based utility Wednesday posted net income of $189 million, or 37 cents per share. However, adjusting for a one-time tax expense in the fourth quarter, the company posted earnings of 43 cents per share.

That’s a penny below the consensus of analysts polled by Zacks.

For the year, Xcel reported earnings of $1.15 billion, or $2.25 per share, up from $1.12 billion or $2.21 per share a year ago. Adjusted for the fourth quarter tax expense, 2017’s per share profits were $2.30 per share.

“We once again delivered our objectives in 2017, achieved our earnings and dividend targets, while keeping average bills to our customers flat-to-down for the fourth consecutive year,” Xcel CEO Ben Fowke said in a statement.

In Minnesota, where Xcel is the largest utility, the company’s earnings rose 5 cents per share, excluding the tax charge. The increase reflects higher electricity profit margins due to a rate increase, as well as increased gas profit margins and lower operating and maintenance expenses.

Xcel’s two largest markets are Minnesota and Colorado, and it also does business in Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin the Dakotas and a sliver of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Xcel said that its earnings guidance for full-year 2018 is in the range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share.

In early Wednesday trading, Xcel stock was at $42.58, down 15 cents.