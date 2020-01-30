Xcel Energy’s fourth quarter profits rose 35% over a year ago, beating Wall Street forecasts.

The Minneapolis-based electric and gas company Thursday posted fourth quarter earnings of $292 million or 56 cents per share, up from $215 million or 42 cents per share during the same time a year ago.

Xcel recorded fourth quarter revenue of $2.8 billion, down from $2.9 billion a year ago and below analysts’ expectations of around $3.05 billion.

Rate increases in several states helped drive fourth quarter earnings.

Xcel’s largest markets are Minnesota and Colorado, while the company also has operations in New Mexico, Texas, Wisconsin, the Dakota’s and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Xcel is Minnesota’s largest electric utility and its second-largest gas utility.

For all of 2019, Xcel reported ongoing earnings of $2.64 per share, up from $2.47 in 2019.

“We delivered strong financial results in 2019, with earnings at the upper end of our guidance range,” Xcel CEO Ben Fowke said in a press statement. He added that the company had met or exceeded earnings guidance for the 15th consecutive year.

Xcel’s earnings guidance for 2020 calls for profits in a range of $2.73 to $2.83 per share.

In Thursday morning trading, Xcel’s stock was at $67.53, up 11 cents.