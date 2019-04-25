Xcel Energy Inc.’s first quarter profit rose 8%, shaped by stronger margins in both electricity and natural gas services.

Xcel, Minnesota’s biggest utility, said this morning it earned $315 million during the first three months of the year. That translated to a profit of 61 cents a share, in line with analysts’ expectations. Xcel shares rose about 0.5% in early trading on the news.

Revenue rose 6% to $3.14 billion.

Natural gas revenue grew nearly 20% during the period, a reflection of higher demand that came from a snap of ultra-cold temperatures in late January and record snow in February in Minnesota and other portions of its eight-state service area.

“We are off to a good start with strong first quarter earnings and are on track to deliver earnings within our 2019 guidance range,” Ben Fowke, Xcel’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The company also attributed the growth to favorable outcomes of rate decisions by regulators. It forecast dividend growth of 5% to 7% for the year.

In its Northern States Power territory, Xcel said its profit margin was lifted by a step rate increase in Minnesota and tax reform changes in the Dakotas. It said it also faced higher operating and maintenance expenses, as well as greater depreciation, in the region.