Xcel Energy’s customers won’t see rate hikes on their bills in 2020 after Minnesota utility regulators voted Thursday to postpone by one year a rate request sought by the state’s largest electricity provider.

Last month, Minneapolis-based Xcel proposed a 15.2% rate hike — or $466 million — for all customers combined over three years. The biggest impact was targeted for 2020.

But Xcel also proposed that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) extend components of its current rate plan through 2020, with the idea that the utility would file a new rate case next November. Xcel offered the alternative because the PUC’s docket is particularly crowded now, and it will continue to be through 2020.

“The stay-out request that Xcel has made is a reasonable one,” said PUC Commissioner Dan Lipschultz at a meeting Thursday.

The PUC voted 5-0 for the rate case alternative, which calls for no increases in 2020 but does allow Xcel to raise prices in 2021 based on annual adjustments — called “true-ups" — to its various financial forecasts for 2020.

Xcel says that costs to ratepayers in 2021 for the true-ups would be less than costs from an interim rate increase originally planned for 2020. The Minnesota Department of Commerce agreed with Xcel at Thursday’s PUC meeting, but business groups questioned the company’s contention.

A rate case can take 18 months or more to adjudicate. So utilities commonly ask for interim rate increases, and the PUC usually at least partly obliges. Xcel had asked for an interim rate hike of 4.1% for all customer classes — residential, commercial and industrial — that would take effect Jan. 1. Now, there will be no interim increase.

Minnesota’s largest retail gas provider and second-largest electric utility, CenterPoint Energy and Minnesota Power respectively, also in November filed for rate increases. The PUC last week approved an interim rate increase of 5.8% for each of them and now must study the full requests. The PUC also has just begun wrestling with Xcel’s “integrated resource plan,” an important long-term outlook that Minnesota utilities must file every few years.