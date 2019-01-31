MINNEAPOLIS _ Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $215 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.26 billion, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.54 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

Xcel shares have increased slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 7 percent. The stock has increased 13 percent in the last 12 months.

