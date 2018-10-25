MINNEAPOLIS _ Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $491 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period.

Xcel expects full-year earnings to be $2.45 to $2.49 per share.

Xcel shares have climbed 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined roughly 1 percent. The stock has climbed roughly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XEL