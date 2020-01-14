Xavier (12-5, 1-3) vs. Marquette (11-5, 1-3)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet as Xavier matches up against Marquette. Xavier fell short in a 77-65 game at home to Creighton in its last outing. Marquette lost 69-55 at Seton Hall in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 71 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. For Xavier, Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of the team's points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Howard has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and four assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) across its past three contests while Xavier has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big East teams.