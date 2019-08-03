The X-Games skateboarding athletes have a makeshift Minneapolis skyline as a backdrop, but they likely would be just as comfortable using makeshift inclines and handrails sprinkled throughout downtown to prepare for Saturday's skateboard street final.
More From Sports
Motorsports
Chase Briscoe on the rise in Xfinity Series
Six days after his first Xfinity Series victory of the season and not-so-fresh from a disheartening loss in the Truck Series race at Eldora only hours earlier, Chase Briscoe was ready for the challenge of Watkins Glen International.
Twins
Gleyber Torres hits slam, Yankees beat Red Sox 4-2
Gleyber Torres hit a first-inning grand slam, left-hander James Paxton cruised after that and the New York Yankees three-hit the Boston Red Sox in a 4-2 victory Friday night.
Twins
Votto, Wood power Reds past Braves
It had been nearly a year since Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning, and the oft-injured starter was feeling better than he has all season.
Twins
Marte, Pirates stop Mets' 7-game win string with 8-4 victory
Steven Matz's mastery of the Pittsburgh Pirates unraveled quickly. So did the New York Mets' seven-game winning streak.
Golf
An takes 1-stroke lead at Wyndham; Svensson shoots 61
Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 on Friday in the Wyndham Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend