x games info
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
Tickets: General admission start at $25
TV: Saturday, noon-5 p.m. on Ch. 5 and 6-9 p.m. on ESPN2; Sunday, noon-5 p.m. on Ch. 5.
EVENT SCHEDULE
SATURDAY
BMX Park final, 12 p.m.
Moto X Best Trick final, 1:30 p.m.
Skateboard Big Air final, 2:30 p.m.
Men's Skateboard Street final, 3:30 p.m.
Adaptive Skateboard Park final, 5:15 p.m.
BMX Street final, 6 p.m.
BMX Dirt final, 7:30 p.m.
Moto X Best Whip final, 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Hooligan Racing qualifier, 10 a.m.
Hooligan Racing final, 12 p.m.
Men's Skateboard Best Trick final, 12:15 p.m.
Men's Skateboard Park final, 1 p.m.
Women's Skateboard Street final, 2:45 p.m.
BMX Park Best Trick final, 4:30 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Suit claims Park Nicollet didn't do enough to treat Lake Minnetonka man who killed family, himself
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Votto, Wood power Reds past Braves
Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs, Alex Wood pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Friday night.
Sports
Teens Gauff, McNally reach Citi Open women's doubles final
Coco Gauff reached the Citi Open women's doubles final Friday with fellow teenager Coco McNally, who also is into the singles semifinals in her first appearance in the main draw of a WTA tournament.
Twins
Galvis, Drury HRs help streaking Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2
Freddy Galvis had a home run among his three hits, Brandon Drury also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Friday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.
Twins
Puig, Clevinger lead Indians to 7-3 victory over Angels
Yasiel Puig drove in his first two runs for Cleveland, Mike Clevinger won his fifth consecutive decision and the Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Friday night.
Twins
Torres hits slam, Yankees 3-hit skidding Red Sox 4-2
Gleyber Torres hit a first-inning grand slam, left-hander James Paxton cruised after that and the New York Yankees three-hit the Boston Red Sox in a 4-2 victory Friday night.