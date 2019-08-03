x games info

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

Tickets: General admission start at $25

TV: Saturday, noon-5 p.m. on Ch. 5 and 6-9 p.m. on ESPN2; Sunday, noon-5 p.m. on Ch. 5.

EVENT SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

BMX Park final, 12 p.m.

Moto X Best Trick final, 1:30 p.m.

Skateboard Big Air final, 2:30 p.m.

Men's Skateboard Street final, 3:30 p.m.

Adaptive Skateboard Park final, 5:15 p.m.

BMX Street final, 6 p.m.

BMX Dirt final, 7:30 p.m.

Moto X Best Whip final, 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Hooligan Racing qualifier, 10 a.m.

Hooligan Racing final, 12 p.m.

Men's Skateboard Best Trick final, 12:15 p.m.

Men's Skateboard Park final, 1 p.m.

Women's Skateboard Street final, 2:45 p.m.

BMX Park Best Trick final, 4:30 p.m.