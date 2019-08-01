ATHLETES TO WATCH

Skateboarding/men's street and park

Jagger Eaton, Mesa, Ariz.

Eaton made his X Games debut in 2012 when he was only 11 years old, making him the youngest competitor in X Games history. He has a pair of silver medals in X Games Street competition and is set to perform in the Street and Park events this weekend.

BMX/men's park, dirt, best trick

Kyle Baldock, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Minneapolis, MN - July 31, 2019: Kyle Baldock during X Games Minneapolis 2019 Press Conference(Photo by Josh Gateley / ESPN Images)

Baldock owns quite the collection of X Games prizes: his 10 medals include multiple golds in BMX Dirt (three) and Park Best Trick (two). Another gold in Dirt would give him the most in X Games history in that event.

BMX/big air, vert

Mykel Larrin, Racine, Wis.

A popular and versatile athlete, Larrin owns a pair of X Games bronze medals in Big Air but has competed in multiple disciplines. He's a veteran of the sport at age 31 and has finished in the top six at X Games 11 times.

Skateboarding/women's street

Leticia Bufoni, Sao Paulo, Brazil

No woman has more X Games skateboard medals than Bufoni, whose 11 medals include five golds. She's a social-media sensation with 2.4 million Instagram followers and currently stands third in the Olympic qualifying rankings for Women's Street.

Skateboarding/women's park

Misugu Okamoto, Ama-Shi, Japan

A week before her 13th birthday, Okamoto was a runaway winner in the Women's Park event at the Dew Tour in June, the first qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She's the current leader among a standout group of young Japanese women pushing skateboarding to new levels in a country that loves the sport.

Moto X/best whip, step up, quarterpipe high air

Jarryd McNeil, Yarrawonga, Australia

McNeil is one of the most frequent visitors ever to the X Games podium, with seven gold medals and 12 overall.

RACHEL BLOUNT