X Games athletes are fond of saying their sports are all about progression. That remained a theme Saturday, as two more competitors showed off tricks that had never been done before.

In Skateboard Big Air, Mitchie Brusco became the first to land a 1260, spinning 3 ½ revolutions in the air above the 27-foot quarterpipe. That was good for 89.66 points and a silver medal behind Elliot Sloan's high-flying 900, which earned 91.66 for the gold. Frenchman David Rinaldo won Moto X Best Trick with his backflip body varial, a trick in which he came off the bike's seat and spun around while the bike was flipping backward through the air.

Rinaldo said he practiced the trick "all day, every day" for the past week to have it ready for X Games, after his training was interrupted by a broken ankle.

"It was a dream to come here," Rinaldo said. "And getting a medal is crazy. I can't believe it."

X-panding the Games

For the first time, the X Games held an adaptive Skateboard Park event. Eight athletes competed Saturday, with a pair of Brazilians finishing in the top two spots.

Vinicios Sardi skated without his prosthetic lower legs and showed strength, speed and style as he won the gold medal. Countryman Felipe Nunes, a double-leg amputee who also skated on his knees, took silver. Mike Minor of Leadville, Colo., a Paralympic gold medalist in snowboarding, finished third.

"This is my first time in North America," Sardi said through tears. "I'm so happy, I don't have the words to say it."

Etc.

• Logan Martin of Australia won two gold medals Saturday, in BMX Park and BMX Dirt. Martin's infant son Noah — born May 13 — and fiancée Kimberly Berroya joined him on the awards podium after both events.

• Rim Nakamura, the silver medalist in BMX Park, became the first Japanese rider to earn a medal in a BMX discipline at the X Games. At age 17, he's also the second-youngest medalist in an X Games BMX event.