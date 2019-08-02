Maybe some of this weekend's X Games competitors began using boards and bikes as transportation, but now they're head over wheels in love with devising the wildest tricks and grabbing the biggest air. Are events catching on? There's more than a shred of evidence.
More From Sports
Twins
Cards beat Cubs 8-0, take over 1st place in NL Central
Jack Flaherty struck out nine in seven strong innings and Matt Wieters hit a three-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 Thursday in a matchup of NL Central leaders.
Twins
Cardinals beat Cubs 8-0, move into 1st place in NL Central
Jack Flaherty didn't panic. Instead, the St. Louis Cardinals' right-hander simply stayed the course during a lengthy stretch without a victory.
Vikings
Fangio coaches after kidney stone issue, Denver wins
Hours after visiting a hospital because of a kidney stone, Vic Fangio won a football game.
Twins
Guerrero homers twice, powers Blue Jays past Orioles 11-2
The Toronto Blue Jays have a young, dynamic team that could make a playoff run in the next couple of years.
Gophers
Pitino prepares Gophers for trip to Italy
Gophers coach Richard Pitino talked Thursday as his basketball team prepared for a trip to Italy this weekend