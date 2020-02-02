SAN JOSE, Calif. — Hunter Maldonado had 19 points to lead five Wyoming players in double figures as the Cowboys snapped their eight-game losing streak, edging San Jose State 71-66 on Saturday.
Greg Milton III and Kwane Marble II added 12 points apiece for the Cowboys. A.J. Banks chipped in 11 points and Jake Hendricks had 10.
Seneca Knight had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-16, 3-8 Mountain West Conference). Richard Washington added 14 points and six rebounds. Brae Ivey had 11 points.
Wyoming (6-17, 1-10) plays Boise State at home on Tuesday. San Jose State takes on Nevada on the road next Saturday.
