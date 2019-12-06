CARPENTER, Wyo. — An oil field explosion has injured three workers in Wyoming.
The workers were taken to hospitals after the blast and fire late Thursday about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of the capital of Cheyenne, according to Laramie County Fire District No. 5.
Their identities and conditions weren't available Friday.
KGAB Radio reports that firefighters and ambulance crews from several areas responded to the fire near the community of Carpenter.
Companies have drilled dozens of deep oil wells in a wide area east and south of Cheyenne over the past decade.
